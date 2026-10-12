Triumph Trident 800 debuts in India priced from ₹10.95L
The Triumph Trident 800 is now on sale in India, starting at ₹10.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
There wasn't a big launch event, just a quiet rollout at select dealerships.
Sitting above the Trident 660, this new middleweight bike brings more power and features for riders looking to level up.
Trident 800 798cc triple 115hp 84Nm
Powered by a 798-cc triple-cylinder engine, the Trident 800 puts out 115hp and 84 Nm of torque.
It comes with lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, and three riding modes (Road, Sport, Rain) for different conditions.
The Jet Black model costs ₹10.95 lakh; Ash Grey and Carnival Red are slightly pricier at ₹11.10 lakh each.
Compared to the Street Triple R, it's about ₹10,000 more expensive (noticeably heavier), so check with your local dealer about availability before making plans.