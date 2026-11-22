Triumph unveils 2027 Street Triple 798 RS priced $14,295
Triumph just dropped the 2027 Street Triple 798 RS, and it's shaking up the middleweight naked bike scene.
With a fresh 798-cc triple engine pushing out 133hp and a lighter bike (183kg), this bike promises more agility and sharper handling than before.
It lands in showrooms next February, priced at $14,295.
Frascoli styling and adjustable suspension
Styled by Frascoli Design, the 798 RS rocks a modern look with its central projector headlight and sleek integrated taillights.
Riders get fully adjustable 41-mm Showa Big Piston suspension up front and an Ohlins STX46 single tube at the rear for smoother rides, wider tires with Brembo brakes for extra stopping power, plus wider new rubber-mounted handlebars, and a quickshifter for easy gear changes.
Tech-wise, there's a big 7-inch touchscreen with ride modes and wireless connectivity, plus safety perks like cornering ABS and launch control to keep things fun but safe.
This one's ready to take on rivals like the Kawasaki Z900 and Yamaha MT-09 SP.