Ultraviolette unveils 'Violette'—an AI voice assistant for 2-wheelers
Auto
Ultraviolette just showed off "Violette," its new AI voice assistant made for two-wheelers, at CES 2026.
Built with Soundhound AI, Violette lets riders use simple voice commands to check battery status or switch ride modes, aiming to make rides safer and more convenient—no more fiddling with buttons while on the move.
What's next: Smarter bikes on the horizon
Violette could debut on upcoming models like the Tesseract and Shockwave as early as this year.
There are hints that future bikes may feature bigger displays and built-in cameras, all part of Ultraviolette's push to make tech-packed rides even safer and easier to use.