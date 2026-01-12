Volkswagen's ID. Era 9X: Big, bold, and electric for China

Volkswagen just pulled the wraps off the ID. Era 9X—its first extended-range electric SUV designed for China. Built with SAIC-Volkswagen, this six-seater is huge (over 5.2 meters long!) and brings serious presence to VW's lineup.

Power and range: What you get Every version uses a 1.5L turbo engine as a generator, paired with an electric motor setup.

The base model gives you rear-wheel drive, a 51.1kWh battery, and up to 267km of pure electric range; step up to the mid-range for a bigger battery and up to 340km range—both sipping fuel at about 6L/100km once the battery's empty.

The flagship: More power, more tech Go all-in for dual motors and all-wheel drive—this top version cranks out a hefty 510hp (380kW) with an electric-only range of up to 321km.

All models hit up to 200km/h and feature roof-mounted LiDAR sensors for advanced autonomous driving.