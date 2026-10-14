US road safety agency probes 535,639 GMC Sierra deflectors falling
Auto
An estimated 535,639 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks (2022-2024 models) are being investigated by the US road safety agency after reports that their chrome grille deflectors can fall off while driving.
Even after earlier repairs, the problem keeps popping up, so officials are taking another look.
Owners advised to check recalls
The investigation kicked off after 118 complaints, including cases where trucks had already been fixed under a previous recall but still had issues, sometimes even leading to cracked windshields.
So far, no crashes or injuries have been reported.
If you drive one of these Sierras, it's smart to check your vehicle's recall status and keep an eye out for updates from dealers or the NHTSA.