VinFast readies India launch of electric 2-wheelers across 34 cities
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VinFast is gearing up to bring its electric two-wheelers to India, teaming up with more than 50 local dealers.
This move means VinFast plans a network in 34 cities, as the company builds a solid dealership network and aims to make EVs more mainstream here.
Dealers visited VinFast factory in Vietnam
The new dealer partners, spread across 15 states and union territories, including Delhi NCR and the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, recently visited VinFast's factory in Vietnam.
Beyond just selling bikes, VinFast will support charging infrastructure and after-sales support, laying the groundwork for a smoother EV experience in India.