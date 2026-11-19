Volkswagen applies to register ID. UP name for sub-€20,000 EV
Volkswagen has applied to register the name "ID. UP" for its upcoming electric city car, which is being developed as the ID.1 and nods to its classic Up model.
The plan is to launch this affordable EV (under €20,000) from its Autoeuropa plant in Portugal, with production set to ramp up by late 2027.
Volkswagen using Rivian software, Palmela 1,000/day
This little EV will run on electronics and software architecture co-developed with Rivian, so expect modern features like over-the-air updates, meaning your car can get smarter without visiting a workshop.
The Palmela plant is gearing up for high-volume production (up to 1,000 cars a day), helping VW take on rivals like the Dacia Spring in the budget-friendly electric hatchback scene.