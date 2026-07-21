Volkswagen negotiating sale of controlling India stake to JSW Group
Auto
Volkswagen is in advanced talks to sell a controlling stake in its Indian arm (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India) to JSW Group.
If this goes through, it will be one of the biggest strategic shifts for Volkswagen in India since 2007.
The deal's still up in the air, with both sides discussing how much to invest and what the future would look like.
Volkswagen has 2% India market share
Volkswagen has struggled to make a real dent here, despite big investments; they only grabbed 2% of the market by mid-2026.
Meanwhile, JSW is eager to break into cars with plans for its own brand and electric and hybrid tie-ups with Chinese firms.
A partnership could give both companies a fresh start, kind of like how Volkswagen found success teaming up with local players in China.