Volkswagen partners with Horizon Robotics for China Level 3 rollout
Volkswagen is joining forces with Horizon Robotics to bring smarter, more autonomous cars to China.
It is aiming for Level 3 driver assistance starting in the second half of 2027, while Level 2 features will start showing up on Chinese roads as soon as the third quarter of 2026.
It's all about keeping pace with China's push for advanced driving tech.
Volkswagen taps AI foundation, eyes exports
This move lets Volkswagen tap into Horizon's AI foundation model and explore robotaxi tech, helping it compete in China's super-competitive electric vehicle scene, where established brands like Tesla and BYD are already huge.
VW also plans to export smart vehicles from China to some markets, and, separately, to start exports from China to Kazakhstan, after entering the Uzbek market in June, showing how important the Chinese market is for its global EV strategy.