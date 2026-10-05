Volkswagen recalls nearly 50,000 2025 Tiguans over BCM software bug
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Volkswagen is recalling nearly 50,000 of its 2025 Tiguan SUVs because a software bug can make the engine stall while driving.
The glitch, found in vehicles built between March and August 2025, affects the body control module (BCM) and can also knock out warning lights, exterior lighting, and even the rearview camera, raising safety concerns.
Volkswagen provides free software update
Volkswagen will fix the problem with a free software update.
If you drive a 2025 Tiguan, you can check your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the federal recall site to see if you're impacted.
Volkswagen will start mailing out official recall notices from November 6, so keep an eye on your mailbox just in case.