Volkswagen refreshes California camper vans with stationary 8-hour hybrid-powered AC
Auto
Volkswagen just refreshed its California camper vans, making them way more comfortable for road trips and camping.
The coolest new feature? A stationary air conditioning system that can heat or cool the van for up to eight hours while parked, powered by the hybrid's battery, so you can actually sleep comfortably in any weather.
Volkswagen California camper prices approximately $75,300
You'll find an indoor/outdoor kitchen setup, plug-in hybrid options, and a sleeker look with bigger LED headlights and fresh matte paint colors like Iridium Gray.
Inside, there's a floating 12.9-inch touchscreen and an upgraded Digital Cockpit with handy driving assists.
Prices start at approximately $75,300, and there's even a special edition with exclusive two-tone paint if you want to stand out.