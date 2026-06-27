Volkswagen refreshes California camper vans with stationary 8-hour hybrid-powered AC Auto Jun 27, 2026

Volkswagen just refreshed its California camper vans, making them way more comfortable for road trips and camping.

The coolest new feature? A stationary air conditioning system that can heat or cool the van for up to eight hours while parked, powered by the hybrid's battery, so you can actually sleep comfortably in any weather.