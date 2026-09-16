Volkswagen reveals Mission Efficiency concept ME with 500-mile range
Volkswagen just revealed its Mission Efficiency (ME) concept car, and it's all about going farther with less.
Thanks to a super-aerodynamic teardrop design and lightweight materials, the ME can travel up to 805km on a single charge from its battery: no range anxiety here.
The look is inspired by VW's classic XL1 but with modern tweaks for even better efficiency.
Volkswagen ME seats 4 481L storage
The ME seats four, skips the usual big infotainment system for more space for your own devices, and squeezes in 481-liter of storage.
Custom tires, sleek wheels, active cooling flaps, and solar panels on the roof and trunk give you an extra 30km of driving, pretty clever!
On a real-world trip from Wolfsburg to Vienna (1278km), it only needed one recharge.
With smart features like borrowing the efficient ID. Polo motor, this concept is VW showing off what future EVs could feel like: practical, efficient, and ready for long trips without constant charging stops.