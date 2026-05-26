Volkswagen to end US manual sales after 2026 model year

Global demand for manuals keeps dropping

Volkswagen admits some drivers feel strongly about manuals, but global demand keeps dropping, and it's just not practical anymore.

This move follows earlier cuts to manual options on Golf GTI and Golf R.

It's not just VW: just over 25 cars in the US will offer manuals in the 2026 model year, and even brands like BMW say it's getting harder to keep them around.

The classic stick shift is quickly becoming a rare sight on American roads.