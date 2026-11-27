Volkswagen unveils Golf GTI 1976 with manual return, 1,976 units
Volkswagen just dropped the Golf GTI 1976 edition at the Essen Motor Show, celebrating 50 years since the original hot hatch.
The big news? Manual transmission is back for this special run, something fans have been missing since 2024.
Only 1,976 of these will be made, and they will start showing up in Europe early next year.
GTI 1976 retro styling and handling
The GTI 1976 stands out with retro touches like red stripes, unique badges, and a golf ball gear knob that nods to its roots.
It is not just about looks; the car packs adaptive chassis control and an electronic diff lock for better handling.
If you are into track days, there is even an optional Performance Package to kick things up a notch.