Volkswagen unveils Tukan compact pickup for Brazil, arriving H1 2027
Volkswagen just revealed the Tukan, a compact pickup truck made for Brazil.
Set to arrive in dealerships in the first half of 2027, the Tukan rides on the same platform as the Polo and T-Cross, but adds a tougher rear suspension for carrying more cargo.
Tukan offers 1.5L turbo mild hybrid
You'll get single or double cab options and trims from basic Robust to top-end Extreme.
Design-wise, it rocks LED headlights, muscular fenders, squarish taillights, and door cladding.
Under the hood, expect a mild-hybrid 1.5-liter turbo engine plus flex-fuel choices, so it's built for both style and versatility.
Tukan will compete with Strada, Montana
Volkswagen tested the Tukan over 1.2 million miles to make sure it can handle anything.
It's set to compete with favorites like Fiat Strada and Chevrolet Montana in Brazil, and could even replace Volkswagen's Saveiro elsewhere.
No US launch yet, but with compact pickups getting popular in the US who knows what's next?