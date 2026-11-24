You can get V2G Flow and V2G Return, two linked tariffs, for powering your home or selling energy back.

Keep your EV plugged in for 250 hours a month and you could pocket about €60 ($65).

A session has to run at least three hours to count toward the bonus, and customers are expected to eventually get the option of feeding electricity back into the grid and receiving €0.40 ($0.44) per kilowatt-hour for that energy.