Volkswagen's Elli launches V2G pilot in Germany paying €0.24 hourly
Volkswagen's Elli is preparing a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) system in Germany that lets EV owners earn cash by sending electricity from their cars back to the grid.
The pilot, now running in Germany, uses a BiDi Charger and pays you €0.24 ($0.26) for every hour your car is connected.
V2G tariffs require 3 hour sessions
You can get V2G Flow and V2G Return, two linked tariffs, for powering your home or selling energy back.
Keep your EV plugged in for 250 hours a month and you could pocket about €60 ($65).
A session has to run at least three hours to count toward the bonus, and customers are expected to eventually get the option of feeding electricity back into the grid and receiving €0.40 ($0.44) per kilowatt-hour for that energy.
Elli pilot limited to Europe
To join in, you'll need a compatible smart meter and to pass an online check before installation.
The project is part of Elli's partnership with The Mobility House Energy to make this scalable for more cars, but for now, it's only available in Europe, not the US yet.