Volkswagen's ID. Polo EV: Compact, electric, and coming soon
Volkswagen just dropped specs for the ID. Polo, its upcoming compact EV set to launch in Spring 2026.
Built on the MEB+ platform, it's city-friendly at just over 4 meters long—think easy parking and a modern vibe.
Power, range, and charging—what to expect
Entry models pack a 37kWh battery with either 85kW or 99kW motors, offering fast charging at 90kW.
Higher trims step things up with a bigger 52kWh battery and a punchier 155kW motor—meaning up to 450km range.
GTI variant, space, and features
A sportier ID. Polo GTI lands later in 2026 with even more power (166kW).
Boot space is generous: from a handy 435L all the way to a massive 1,243L with seats down—perfect for weekend trips or moving gear.
All models are front-wheel drive.
Price tag and extras
Starting at €25,000 (around ₹22 lakh), production kicks off in Spain this year.
Expect smart features like Travel Assist with traffic light recognition and one-pedal driving for smoother city cruising.