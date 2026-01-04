Volkswagen's ID. Polo EV: Compact, electric, and coming soon

Volkswagen just dropped specs for the ID. Polo, its upcoming compact EV set to launch in Spring 2026. Built on the MEB+ platform, it's city-friendly at just over 4 meters long—think easy parking and a modern vibe.

Power, range, and charging—what to expect Entry models pack a 37kWh battery with either 85kW or 99kW motors, offering fast charging at 90kW.

Higher trims step things up with a bigger 52kWh battery and a punchier 155kW motor—meaning up to 450km range.

GTI variant, space, and features A sportier ID. Polo GTI lands later in 2026 with even more power (166kW).

Boot space is generous: from a handy 435L all the way to a massive 1,243L with seats down—perfect for weekend trips or moving gear.

All models are front-wheel drive.