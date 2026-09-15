Volvo refreshes XC60 XC90 plug-in hybrids with bigger batteries
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Volvo has refreshed its XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrids, giving them bigger batteries, better range, and some cool tech tweaks.
These updates mean you can drive farther on electric power alone, and enjoy a more powerful ride overall.
XC60 and XC90 gain 41.2kWh, 461hp
The new 41.2-kWh battery boosts the all-electric range to 200km for the XC60 and 162km for the XC90.
Both SUVs now pack 461hp thanks to upgraded electric motors, with the XC60 hitting 0-100 kph in just 4.8 seconds.
The XC60 also gets a fresh look with new LED lights, grille, wheels, and an upgraded 11.2-inch infotainment system, while the XC90 keeps its classic style but adds that same smart tech inside.