Volvo refreshes XC60 XC90 plug-in hybrids with bigger batteries

The new 41.2-kWh battery boosts the all-electric range to 200km for the XC60 and 162km for the XC90.

Both SUVs now pack 461hp thanks to upgraded electric motors, with the XC60 hitting 0-100 kph in just 4.8 seconds.

The XC60 also gets a fresh look with new LED lights, grille, wheels, and an upgraded 11.2-inch infotainment system, while the XC90 keeps its classic style but adds that same smart tech inside.