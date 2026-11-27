Volvo rolls out 1st Aeon humanoid robots at Ghent factory
Volvo just rolled out its first humanoid robots, called Aeon, at its Ghent factory in Belgium.
These robots, built by Hexagon Robotics, start work today and learn by watching humans do their jobs: think of them as super-focused interns for car assembly.
It's a big leap in Volvo's push to make factories smarter and more efficient.
Volvo plans 2027 pilot and production
Volvo Cars plans a factory pilot in the first half of 2027, with real production use targeted for mid-2027, giving them more complex tasks like juggling multiple parts and syncing up with other machines.
Magnus Nilsson, chief manufacturing officer at Volvo Cars, says this should take some of the toughest jobs off people's plates, making work easier on everyone.
Arnaud Robert, president of Hexagon Robotics, adds they are making sure these robots actually fit into real-life factory routines before production use on the line.