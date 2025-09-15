VW's electric Golf faces 9-month delay due to factory upgrades

EVs accounted for 17.4% of Europe's sales by July 2025

The new electric Golf will debut VW's Scalable Systems Platform, designed for next-gen EVs and range-extender vehicles.

Even with these delays, Europe's appetite for EVs keeps growing—electric cars made up 17.4% of sales by July 2025.

Still, the classic Golf isn't as popular as it used to be: production has dropped from over a million cars in 2015 to could fall further to 250,000 this year.

VW is also teaming up with Rivian to make the new Golf more high-tech, with plans to build it at their Wolfsburg plant in Germany.