Waymo and Toyota to deploy bZ4X robotaxis in Japan, UK.
Waymo is teaming up with Toyota to roll out robotaxis in Japan and the UK.
These new rides will use Toyota's all-electric bZ4X model, powered by Waymo's autonomous tech.
Test drives kick off in Japan next year, so driverless cabs could be hitting the streets sooner than you think.
Toyota's Takaoka to build 2027 bZ4X
The taxis will be built at Toyota's Takaoka factory, starting with a focus on Japan before heading to the UK.
This partnership takes things beyond just prototypes: Toyota will manufacture the 2027 bZ4X vehicles and integrate Waymo's self-driving system at its Takaoka factory in Japan, aiming for 2027 bZ4X vehicles.
Waymo also wants to bring these robotaxis to London (pending approval), and both companies are exploring ways this tech could make regular cars safer down the line.