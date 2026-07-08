Waymo begins employee-only driverless taxi tests in 4 US cities
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Waymo is rolling out its driverless taxis in Denver, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Tampa.
For now, only employees get to try them out as part of a test run, but the public launch is coming later this year.
With this move, Waymo cements its spot as the biggest robotaxi provider in the US.
Waymo debuts Ojai robotaxi in Denver
Denver gets first dibs on Waymo's new electric Ojai robotaxi, built with Geely and tested for snowy weather.
The service starts in neighborhoods like RiNo and Cherry Creek, with plans to reach more spots (even the airport).
Backed by $16 billion in funding this year, Waymo wants to hit 1 million driverless trips every week by year-end, and says it's already reduced crashes by up to 94% after over 220 million miles on the road.