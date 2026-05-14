Waymo expands robotaxi service across more than 1,400-square-mile area

Waymo recalls nearly 3,800 robotaxis

Even with this big expansion (their service area will soon be bigger than Rhode Island), Waymo has had some bumps.

They recently recalled nearly 3,800 robotaxis over a software glitch that could steer into flooded roads.

There was also a safety investigation after a robotaxi hit a child in Santa Monica earlier this year.

Plus, they are running into regulatory roadblocks in places like New York City where their testing permits expired.

Still, Waymo says they're committed to growing and making robotaxis part of everyday city life.