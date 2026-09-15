Waymo plans Tokyo launch of Japan's 1st autonomous taxi service

You will be able to book these driverless rides right from the GO or Waymo apps, once approvals are secured and the service is fully validated.

Waymo began collecting data in Tokyo in 2025 using human-driven Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, but now they are going all in on automation, to help address Japan's driver shortage and its broader population decline.

"From day one, this will be an unmanned service for the public" says Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

Plus, other companies like Nissan are jumping into the self-driving scene too, so things are about to get interesting for Tokyo commuters.