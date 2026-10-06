Waymo recalls 672 robotaxis after alley pole bump in Phoenix

To fix things, Waymo pushed out a software update to help its cars better spot and avoid poles and similar obstacles.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wanted an update on these fixes by 6 August 2024.

This wasn't the first recall for Waymo — an earlier recall in February 2024 covered 444 self-driving vehicles after two minor collisions in quick succession in Arizona.

Meanwhile, the NHTSA is also checking out self-driving cars from other companies like GM's Cruise and Amazon's Zoox, showing regulators are keeping a close eye on how safe these futuristic rides really are.