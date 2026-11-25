Waymo filed two voluntary recalls on its automated driving system on November 19 to fix how they handle blocked-off lanes.

Even with this hiccup, they're still running strong in other states, logging 6 million driverless miles a week across 15 markets in the US and giving out about 500,000 paid rides weekly.

For now, California wants proof that Waymo can keep things safe before letting its cars back on freeways.