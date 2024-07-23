In short Simplifying... In short Waymo, the autonomous ride-hailing service, is suing two individuals for vandalizing their self-driving taxis, causing significant damage and reputational harm.

The company is seeking over $270,000 in total from the alleged vandals for repairs, lost time, and punitive damages.

Amid these incidents, Waymo emphasizes its commitment to safety, while San Francisco prosecutors are also pursuing additional vandalism charges, including against a 14-year-old accused of setting a Waymo vehicle on fire. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Waymo says vandalism incidents targeting its cars are a serious threat to its reputation

Waymo sues alleged vandals for damaging self-driving taxis

By Mudit Dube 10:59 am Jul 23, 202410:59 am

What's the story Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has filed two lawsuits against individuals accused of vandalizing its self-driving taxis. The company alleges that the vandalism caused significant damage to dozens of tires and a vehicle's tail end, tarnishing its reputation. The first lawsuit targets Konstantine Nikka-Sher Piterman, who is accused of intentionally rear-ending a Waymo autonomous Jaguar crossover with his Tesla Model 3.

Damage claims

Waymo seeks damages from Piterman for vandalism

According to the lawsuit, Piterman later posted on social media platform X stating, "Waymo just rekt me" and asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a job. Waymo is seeking $45,795 from Piterman for repairs and lost time. Additionally, the company is asking for approximately $137,000 in punitive damages. The vandalism incidents have targeted Waymo's driverless taxis in recent months, posing a serious threat to its reputation.

Tire vandalism

Second lawsuit targets a person for tire slashing

The second lawsuit filed by Waymo is against Ronaile Burton, who is alleged to have slashed the tires of at least 19 Waymo vehicles. San Francisco prosecutors have already filed criminal charges against Burton, who has pleaded not guilty. In this case, Waymo is seeking nearly $21,900 for towing and new tires, plus no less than $66,000 in punitive damages and other costs. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Safety concerns

Waymo prioritizes safety amid vandalism incidents

Waymo operates a ride-hailing service in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles using sensors and software to control the driving. The company's spokesperson Sandy Karp stated that "safety is always their priority" and these lawsuits reflect that strategy. Waymo's attorneys argue that as the first autonomous ride-hailing service, the company is particularly sensitive to reputational critiques relating to safety. They accuse Piterman of defamation with his post on X, arguing it falsely conveys that Waymo's vehicles are not safe.

Additional charges

Additional vandalism charges filed by San Francisco prosecutors

In addition to these cases, San Francisco prosecutors have also charged a 14-year-old boy with setting fire to a Waymo vehicle in February. However, Waymo has not filed a lawsuit against him. Adam Birka-White, Burton's public defender in her criminal case, criticized the prosecution's approach stating that Burton "is someone in need of help and not jail." He accused prosecutors of prioritizing punishing poor citizens at the behest of corporations.