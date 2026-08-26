Waymo to bring fully driverless robotaxi service to Munich

To launch in Munich, Waymo has to meet Germany's strict rules for Level 4 self-driving cars, so they're teaming up with local officials and regulators.

The public can expect to hop in a Waymo taxi by late 2027, after an invite-only trial phase.

And it doesn't stop there: London is also on their radar for 2026 as Waymo takes on other global players like Baidu and Wayve.