Waymo to bring fully driverless robotaxi service to Munich
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Waymo (yep, Alphabet's autonomous car company) is bringing its robotaxi service to Munich.
First, they'll map the city and test cars with human safety drivers, then roll out fully driverless rides.
It's all part of Waymo's big push to make self-driving taxis a thing in more cities worldwide.
Waymo teams with German regulators
To launch in Munich, Waymo has to meet Germany's strict rules for Level 4 self-driving cars, so they're teaming up with local officials and regulators.
The public can expect to hop in a Waymo taxi by late 2027, after an invite-only trial phase.
And it doesn't stop there: London is also on their radar for 2026 as Waymo takes on other global players like Baidu and Wayve.