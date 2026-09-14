Waymo's Ojai robotaxis launch in Las Vegas after Nevada approval
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Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just rolled out its robotaxi service in Las Vegas after getting the green light from Nevada regulators.
For now, you will spot its Ojai minivan robotaxis cruising around the Strip and Boulder Junction, part of a plan that is already live in 14 other cities.
Waymo faces Tesla and Uber competition
Waymo can put up to 1,000 autonomous vehicles over the next year on Clark County, home to Las Vegas roads, going head-to-head with Tesla, which has approval for 5,000 cars, and Uber, teaming up with Motional and Zoox for its own fleet.
With more than 4,000 robotaxis across several cities, including new launches in Denver, San Diego, and Tampa, Waymo is clearly betting big on driverless rides.