Xiaomi debuts 3-row SkyNomad N90 hybrid SUV under new sub-brand
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Xiaomi just rolled out its debut hybrid SUV, the SkyNomad N90, under a fresh sub-brand focused on comfort and everyday practicality.
This roomy three-row ride comes in 7-seater and 5-seater variants, with a top-spec Max variant.
N90 Max 421hp, 370km EV
The N90 stands out for its spacious cabin: think powered captain seats with ottomans and swiveling front seats for flexible seating vibes.
Outside, you get sleek full-width LED headlamps and lidar on the roof for extra tech points.
Under the hood, the range-topping SkyNomad N90 Max has a 1.5-liter turbo-gasoline generator paired with two electric motors (421hp total), giving you up to 370km of electric range plus solid fuel efficiency when using the hybrid system.