Xiaomi debuts 3-row SkyNomad N90 hybrid SUV under new sub-brand

The N90 stands out for its spacious cabin: think powered captain seats with ottomans and swiveling front seats for flexible seating vibes.

Outside, you get sleek full-width LED headlamps and lidar on the roof for extra tech points.

Under the hood, the range-topping SkyNomad N90 Max has a 1.5-liter turbo-gasoline generator paired with two electric motors (421hp total), giving you up to 370km of electric range plus solid fuel efficiency when using the hybrid system.