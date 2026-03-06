Xiaomi's Vision GT is now a reality
Xiaomi just revealed its Vision GT hypercar concept at MWC 2026, already the first Chinese brand represented in the Gran Turismo franchise after the SU7.
Packing a wild 1,900hp electric engine and running on a high-tech 900-volt platform, it's built for both power and serious style.
Smart aerodynamics and unique design touches
This car is all about smart aerodynamics—think teardrop cockpit, venturi tunnels under the floor, and special micro-perforations to control airflow.
It has a super low drag coefficient (0.29) and unique touches like cross headlights, halo taillight vents, scissor doors, carbon-ceramic brakes, and magnetic turbine rims that help cool the brakes.
A 'Sofa racer' cabin
Step inside and you'll find a "Sofa Racer" cabin with a continuous loop and comfy 3D-knitted seats.
The futuristic steering wheel is wire-controlled (no mechanical link), there's an aircraft-style throttle shifter, plus a panoramic heads-up display.
Xiaomi's Pulse 360° assistant keeps tabs on the driver while HyperVision adapts displays to different drive modes and the car integrates with Xiaomi's home ecosystem—so your car feels as smart as your phone.