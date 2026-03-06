Xiaomi's Vision GT is now a reality

This car is all about smart aerodynamics—think teardrop cockpit, venturi tunnels under the floor, and special micro-perforations to control airflow. It has a super low drag coefficient (0.29) and unique touches like cross headlights, halo taillight vents, scissor doors, carbon-ceramic brakes, and magnetic turbine rims that help cool the brakes.

A 'Sofa racer' cabin

Step inside and you'll find a "Sofa Racer" cabin with a continuous loop and comfy 3D-knitted seats.

The futuristic steering wheel is wire-controlled (no mechanical link), there's an aircraft-style throttle shifter, plus a panoramic heads-up display.

Xiaomi's Pulse 360° assistant keeps tabs on the driver while HyperVision adapts displays to different drive modes and the car integrates with Xiaomi's home ecosystem—so your car feels as smart as your phone.