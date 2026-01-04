Yamaha R2 coming to India in 2026
Yamaha is bringing the all-new R2 sportbike to India in 2026, building on the R15's popularity.
Designed for riders ready to level up, the R2 will be made locally and feature a fresh 200cc liquid-cooled engine focused on both performance and fuel efficiency.
The R15 isn't going anywhere—both bikes will be available side by side.
What else is Yamaha planning?
The R2 marks the debut of Yamaha's new 200cc engine and will go head-to-head with rivals like KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210.
Yamaha also has more launches lined up: expect the NMax 155 scooter this year and possible new bikes in the 300-450cc range.
The company is also exploring the potential of bringing in the Lander 250, showcased at Auto Expo 2025.
The R2 will be built at Yamaha's Chennai plant and exported globally.