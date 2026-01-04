Yamaha R2 coming to India in 2026

What else is Yamaha planning?

The R2 marks the debut of Yamaha's new 200cc engine and will go head-to-head with rivals like KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210.

Yamaha also has more launches lined up: expect the NMax 155 scooter this year and possible new bikes in the 300-450cc range.

The company is also exploring the potential of bringing in the Lander 250, showcased at Auto Expo 2025.

The R2 will be built at Yamaha's Chennai plant and exported globally.