Zoox can expand Las Vegas robotaxi fleet after 100-vehicle cap

Zoox wants to ramp up its fleet to keep up with growing demand. There are already more than 30 Zoox robotaxis cruising around town.

New permits could bring as many as 7,000 robotaxis from different companies into Clark County over the next 12 months.

With Waymo launching its Ojai minivans in a 23-square-mile area that includes the Strip south of Highway 589 and into Boulder Junction, and other big names jumping in, expect the race for the future of ride-hailing in Vegas to get a lot more interesting.