India imported Russian crude worth €4.5 billion in June

India's Russian crude imports hit new high in June

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:13 pm Jul 12, 202603:13 pm

What's the story

India's imports of Russian crude oil hit a record high in June, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The country's purchases surged by 34% month-on-month, despite a decline in Russia's overall oil export revenues. In June alone, India imported Russian crude worth €4.5 billion, accounting for 83% of its total Russian fossil fuel imports of €5.5 billion.