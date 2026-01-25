India's maritime sector to attract ₹80L crore investment: Sonowal

India's maritime sector is set to witness a major boost with an expected investment of over ₹80 lakh crore in the coming years. This was announced by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the inauguration of Vizhinjam port's second phase. The minister said that this massive investment would help India reclaim its lost maritime supremacy and become a global leader in the sector once again.

Port development Vizhinjam port's transformation into global transshipment hub Sonowal said that the completion of the second phase of development would transform Vizhinjam port into "a regional transshipment hub of global significance." He praised the port's "remarkable operational performance" since its dedication to the nation in May last year. The minister also highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's maritime sector has seen unprecedented growth over the past decade.

Economic impact India's logistics costs show improvement Sonowal said that the progress in India's maritime sector is reflected in the country's logistics costs, which was around 7.97% of GDP for 2023-24. This is a significant improvement from earlier levels, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The minister emphasized Kerala's special role in this national maritime transformation due to its world-class ports and modern shipping facilities.

Advertisement