Adani airports and airlines split over international flight shift

Adani Airports and several airlines just met to discuss shifting international flights from Mumbai's Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai International Airport, but things are still up in the air.

The move is supposed to help with the redevelopment of Terminal 1, but Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air have together agreed to shift 133 weekly international departures to Navi Mumbai so far.

Foreign airlines are holding back, leaving about half the flights unresolved.