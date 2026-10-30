Adani airports and airlines split over international flight shift
Adani Airports and several airlines just met to discuss shifting international flights from Mumbai's Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai International Airport, but things are still up in the air.
The move is supposed to help with the redevelopment of Terminal 1, but Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air have together agreed to shift 133 weekly international departures to Navi Mumbai so far.
Foreign airlines are holding back, leaving about half the flights unresolved.
Airlines seek IIT Bombay study
Airlines aren't sure why five MPPA of capacity need to be relocated when Terminal 1 isn't that crowded.
They've sought the IIT Bombay structural study referred to in AERA documents before making any big decisions.
Plus, delays in expanding Terminal 2 have made them even more cautious.
Now, they're pushing for clear government slot guidelines and a more collaborative approach before anything moves forward.