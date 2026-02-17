Adani investing $100B by 2035 to build AI data centers 

The Adani Group has announced its plan to invest a whopping $100 billion in building renewable energy-powered artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centers by 2035. The investment should also spur an extra $150 billion spending across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and other supporting industries. This will create a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India. The announcement comes as part of the firm's efforts to position India as a global leader in the emerging intelligence revolution.

Vision statement Adani on India's potential in AI revolution Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, stressed on India's unique position to lead in the next decade. He said, "The world is entering an intelligence revolution more profound than any previous industrial revolution." He added that nations mastering energy and compute will shape this decade. "At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centers and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty," he added.

Expansion plan Roadmap for AI data centers The roadmap for the AI data centers builds on AdaniConneX's existing 2GW national data center. The company plans to expand this toward a 5GW target, making India the epicenter of the global AI economy. The vision is backed by landmark partnerships with Google and Microsoft. Google will build India's biggest gigawatt-scale AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, while Microsoft will have campuses in Hyderabad and Pune.

