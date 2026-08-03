Agile Robots aims to double €300 million revenue by 2026
Agile Robots, a Munich-based robotics startup, wants to double its revenue by the end of 2026.
It reported €300 million ($345.9 million) in revenue for 2025 and hopes to turn profitable in two or three years.
With about $1.5 billion in funding from investors led by SoftBank Group and customer contracts already locked in, it's definitely on a growth path.
Agile Robots acquisitions and DeepMind partnership
Since starting up in 2018, Agile Robots has bought more than a dozen companies, like thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, which should add 10% to 15% of new contracts this year.
They've also teamed up with Google DeepMind to use Gemini Robotics foundation models, making their robots smarter and more adaptable.
Zhaopeng Chen forecasts consumer robot adoption
CEO Zhaopeng Chen believes robots will become everyday consumer products in the next 10 to 15 years.
Right now, their focus is industrial automation, but these moves are all about getting ready for a bigger future where robots could be part of daily life.