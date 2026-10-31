AI automates routine hiring as firms shift to senior roles
AI is taking over the boring parts of hiring: think resume sourcing, matching skills, and even first interviews.
Now, companies are focusing more on finding experienced talent for trickier roles.
Some are building their own AI tools to speed things up, but there's a catch: clients might start expecting cheaper rates since less manual work is needed.
Quess Corp rebrands IT staffing vertical
Quess Corp's IT staffing vertical in India rebranded as IT Solutions, while demand for seasoned professionals rose: 14% more jobs for people with 4 to 10 years' experience and a huge 40% spike for those with over 10 years' experience.
Meanwhile, startups like RazorSwift are using AI to handle almost the whole hiring process.
But even with all this tech, figuring out fair pricing is still tricky as firms juggle costs and client expectations.