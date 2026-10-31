AI firms Simplismart and Live2.ai drive $115 million across 28 deals
Business
This week, Indian startups pulled in $115 million across 28 deals, with AI companies Simplismart and Live2.ai leading the charge, each raising about $14 million.
The buzz around AI is real, as investors are clearly betting big on tech-driven ideas right now.
Cent raises $15 million, Matiks $10 million
Simplismart (Bengaluru) secured Series B backing from Dallas Venture Capital, NVIDIA, and Accel to boost its AI software.
Live2.ai, supported by IvyCap Ventures, is using its fresh funds to grow its social intelligence platform.
Most deals were at the early stage: healthtech startup Cent bagged $15 million and gaming company Matiks landed $10 million.
E-commerce brands also saw a lot of action, especially in Bengaluru, which led with 14 deals this week.