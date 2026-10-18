AI improved returns for only 8% of fund managers
Turns out, AI isn't the magic money-maker many hoped for, at least not yet.
A fresh report from Morgan Stanley andOliver Wyman found that just 8% of fund managers have actually seen their investment returns improve after adopting AI.
Even though over half (55%) of asset managers now use AI, most aren't seeing the big payoff they expected.
AI boosts efficiency, lacks trading impact
While AI hasn't boosted profits much, it's definitely making things run smoother behind the scenes.
About 69% of asset managers say their operations are more efficient, and over half report sharper analytics thanks to AI.
But when it comes to using AI for big decisions like building portfolios or trading, its impact is still pretty limited.
The takeaway? Speeding up data crunching is great, but it doesn't always mean more money in your pocket.