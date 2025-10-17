AI music could hit human artists' earnings: Report
AI is pumping out more music than ever, filling up streaming platforms with new tracks.
But this surge has a downside: Fitch Ratings warns that as AI-generated songs get more popular, demand for human-made music—and the royalties artists count on—could shrink.
That could hit musicians' earnings, especially those tied to music rights investments.
Streaming platforms are taking steps to address the issue
Platforms like Deezer and Spotify have started pushing back.
Since January, Deezer has been keeping AI tracks off its playlists, while Spotify's tightened rules to block impersonation, spam, and mass uploads.
These steps are all about making sure real artists aren't crowded out by bots and still get paid fairly.
The future of royalties in the AI music era
Some streaming services may choose to produce or own AI-generated music themselves, letting them save money and collect royalties.
Plus, deals like the recent agreement between ElevenLabs and Kobalt Music show that companies are finding new ways to pay artists when their work helps train AI models.
The way royalties work in the age of AI music is definitely evolving.