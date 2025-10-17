AI music could hit human artists' earnings: Report

Platforms like Deezer and Spotify have started pushing back. Since January, Deezer has been keeping AI tracks off its playlists, while Spotify's tightened rules to block impersonation, spam, and mass uploads. These steps are all about making sure real artists aren't crowded out by bots and still get paid fairly.

The future of royalties in the AI music era

Some streaming services may choose to produce or own AI-generated music themselves, letting them save money and collect royalties.

Plus, deals like the recent agreement between ElevenLabs and Kobalt Music show that companies are finding new ways to pay artists when their work helps train AI models.

The way royalties work in the age of AI music is definitely evolving.