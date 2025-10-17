India, Brazil aim for $20B trade by 2030
India and Brazil are stepping up their economic game, aiming to boost their annual trade from $12 billion in 2024 to $20 billion by 2030.
Both countries agreed to expand their trade agreement under Mercosur, with plans to make investing easier and avoid double taxation—basically, making business smoother for everyone involved.
Brazil's VP praises India's export growth
Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin gave a shoutout to India's exports, which jumped over 30% this year, and called the two economies "complementary."
The partnership is set to grow in areas like clean energy, agriculture, and tech, including a new digital push around AI and startups.
Plus, easier e-visas are on the way to help business folks travel between the two countries.
Both sides say getting the private sector involved and making some structural changes will be key to hitting their ambitious target.