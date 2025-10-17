India, Brazil aim for $20B trade by 2030

Brazil's VP praises India's export growth

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin gave a shoutout to India's exports, which jumped over 30% this year, and called the two economies "complementary."

The partnership is set to grow in areas like clean energy, agriculture, and tech, including a new digital push around AI and startups.

Plus, easier e-visas are on the way to help business folks travel between the two countries.

Both sides say getting the private sector involved and making some structural changes will be key to hitting their ambitious target.