AI surge triples Kospi, lifts Taiwan to world's 6th-largest market

TSMC over 40% Taiwan market value

TSMC alone now makes up over 40% of Taiwan's market value. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together hold more than 42% of the Kospi index.

While some worry this feels a bit like the dot-com bubble days, JPMorgan analysts say it's real earnings driving growth this time.

Still, investor Michael Burry has flagged some risks if things get too speculative.

Plus, with foreign investors pulling money from India due to a weak rupee and deceleration in earnings momentum there, it's clear that AI-led Asian markets are getting all the attention right now.