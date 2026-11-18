Air India Express names insider Deepak Rajawat as new CEO
What's the story
Air India Express has announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Deepak Rajawat, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 1, 2026. The airline's board made the announcement today. Rajawat brings with him a wealth of financial and commercial leadership experience from his tenure at Vistara and Air India Express.
Career journey
Over 20 years of experience
Rajawat has over 20 years of experience in the aviation and finance sectors.
He was associated with Vistara since its inception, working in corporate planning, aircraft acquisition, and finance.
The airline said he later became its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), where he handled revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships as well as product development, inflight services, marketing, customer experience among other things.
Airline expansion
Vistara became India's 2nd-largest airline under Rajawat's leadership
Under Rajawat's leadership, Vistara became India's second-largest airline in terms of domestic market share.
It was also ranked among the top 20 airlines by Skytrax, coming in at 20th place in 2022 and 16th place in 2023 and 2024.
This success story highlights his effective management skills and strategic vision for an airline company.
Airline growth
Rajawat's appointment welcomed by Air India Express Chairman
At Air India Express, Rajawat has been instrumental in leading the finance function and contributing to the airline's growth and integration within the Air India group.
His appointment as CEO was welcomed by Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal, who said that Rajawat brings together financial expertise, commercial experience, and an understanding of Tata group's aviation businesses.
Flights
Air India Express currently operates around 585 daily flights
Upon his appointment, Rajawat said he would focus on enhancing the airline's customer proposition and building a guest-centric technology-driven value carrier.
Currently, Air India Express operates around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and West Asia with a fleet of 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.