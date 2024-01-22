Air India launches maiden Airbus A350-900 flight: Details here

By Rishabh Raj 03:18 pm Jan 22, 2024

Flight AI 589 will run on all days, except Tuesdays

Air India debuted its first Airbus A350-900 flight today, traveling from Bengaluru to Mumbai. Sporting the new bold Air India livery, the aircraft took off from Kempegowda International Airport as Flight AI 589. The A350-900 was showcased at the Wings India Global Aviation Summit in Hyderabad, giving the public a sneak peek at the inflight entertainment and unique amenities.

Domestic routes for crew familiarization

Initially, the A350-900 will fly domestic routes for crew training and regulatory compliance. Passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai can enjoy the cutting-edge technology of the A350 during this time. Flight AI 589 will run daily except Tuesdays, departing Bengaluru at 7:05am and arriving in Mumbai at 8:50am.

A350-900 features and future plans

Air India's A350-900 boasts a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats. This includes 28 private Business suites featuring full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom and added amenities, and 264 Economy seats. All seats come with the latest Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens. The aircraft is set to be deployed for long-haul flights to international destinations in the future, bolstering Air India's expanding wide-body fleet.