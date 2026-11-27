Air India tells A320 pilots to adopt fuel saving measures
Air India is telling its A320 pilots to fly in a more fuel-efficient way: think using ground power, taxiing with just one engine, and making climbs and cruises smoother.
With fuel prices shooting up and putting pressure on profits, the airline is looking for every way to save.
Air India ₹6,000 cr savings plan
This push is part of Air India's ₹6,000 crore cost-saving plan announced by Air India CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam.
Jet fuel now accounts for around 50-55% of airlines' operating costs.
The goal? Cut fuel costs by 5% and non-fuel spending by 20%.
Plus, Air India will start sharing support services with Air India Express, though both airlines will still run separately, to help steady their finances during these challenging times.