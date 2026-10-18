Akasa Air extends Riyadh and Jeddah suspensions until October 27
Akasa Air has pushed its flight suspension to Riyadh and Jeddah until October 27, 2026, because of ongoing security worries in the Middle East.
If you're affected, you can either get a full refund or move your booking to another date for free.
The airline says passenger safety comes first and is keeping a close eye on the situation.
Indian carriers pause Saudi flights
Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have also paused flights to Saudi Arabia, all until October 24, with similar options for refunds or free rescheduling if you booked on or before October 15 for Air India and Air India Express.
If you booked through travel partners, it's best to reach out to them directly for help sorting things out.
All these changes are about putting traveler safety first while trying to make things as smooth as possible for everyone caught up in the disruption.