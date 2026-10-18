Akash Ramdas raises $9 million for discovered materials AI semiconductor startup
Business
Akash Ramdas, who studied at IIT Madras, just raised $9 million for his new company, Discovered Materials.
Co-founded with Adwait Sridhar, the startup uses AI to speed up the search for better semiconductor materials, basically helping future gadgets handle heat and perform better.
Akash Ramdas's research targets copper alternatives
Ramdas brings serious academic firepower with degrees from IIT Madras and Stanford, plus experience at Procter & Gamble.
His research focused on finding materials that could beat old-school options like copper.
The company describes its work as using AI to accelerate the journey from the laboratory to the fabrication stage.
The goal? Make it way easier and faster to get new tech from the lab into real products.