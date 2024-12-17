Summarize Simplifying... In short Alibaba is planning to sell its department store chain, Intime, to a consortium for $1.02 billion, marking a $1.3 billion loss from its original purchase price in 2017.

This move is part of Alibaba's strategic shift away from physical retail towards e-commerce, due to the high costs associated with the 'New Retail' model.

Intime was acquired by Alibaba in 2017

Alibaba to sell Intime department store chain at $1.3B loss

By Mudit Dube 03:33 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story In a move that will see the company incur a $1.3 billion loss, Alibaba Group has announced the sale of its Chinese department store unit, Intime. The decision comes as Alibaba seeks to refocus on its core e-commerce business amid rising competition from platforms such as Pinduoduo, Temu, and Douyin. The sale comes after a major restructuring last year when Alibaba split into six business units and reshuffled top management.

Sale details

Alibaba had acquired Intime in 2017 for $2.6 billion

Alibaba intends to sell Intime to a consortium comprising Youngor Fashion and members of Intime's management team. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is valued at 7.4 billion yuan ($1.02 billion). Alibaba had acquired Intime in 2017 for $2.6 billion as part of its expansion into brick-and-mortar retail and currently holds a 99% stake in the business.

Strategic shift

Alibaba's divestment from consumer sector assets

Alibaba has been eyeing the sale of some of its consumer sector assets, including Intime, grocery business Freshippo, and retailer RT-Mart. Back in February, Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai had said that while it made sense to exit these businesses given the challenging market conditions, the process would take time. This move is part of a broader shift away from physical retail toward e-commerce.

Model hurdles

Challenges of Alibaba's 'New Retail' model

Under former CEO Daniel Zhang, Alibaba ventured into retail by acquiring chains like Suning and Sun Art Retail, which owns RT-Mart. The "New Retail" model introduced by co-founder Jack Ma sought to merge e-commerce with physical stores but proved costlier than pure e-commerce models due to rents and labor costs. The sale of Intime marks a major departure from this strategy.